Who: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks
Where: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
When: 8:00 p.m. EST
TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin
Spread: Bucks -6.5
Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen
Cavs Injury Report: Darius Garland (jaw, OUT), Evan Mobley (knee, OUT), Caris LeVert (wrist, QUESTIONABLE), Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (OUT, ankle), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT)
Expected Bucks Starting Lineup: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder, PROBABLE), Chris Livingston (G League, OUT), TyTy Washington Jr. (G League, OUT)
Filed under:
Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks gamethread
Can the Cavs make it nine in a row?
Loading comments...