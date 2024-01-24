 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks gamethread

Can the Cavs make it nine in a row?

By Chris Manning
/ new
Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

Where: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

When: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Spread: Bucks -6.5

Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen

Cavs Injury Report: Darius Garland (jaw, OUT), Evan Mobley (knee, OUT), Caris LeVert (wrist, QUESTIONABLE), Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (OUT, ankle), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT)

Expected Bucks Starting Lineup: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder, PROBABLE), Chris Livingston (G League, OUT), TyTy Washington Jr. (G League, OUT)

More From Fear The Sword

Loading comments...