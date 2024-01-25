The Milwaukee Bucks, following the firing of Adrian Griffin, are reportedly targeting a Cleveland Cavaliers consultant to help rebuild the coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Cavs ‘consultant Dave Joerger is reportedly being targeted by the Bucks to help fill out the coaching staff under new head coach Doc Rivers.

One high-level assistant coach available and under consideration to rejoin Doc Rivers in Milwaukee: Dave Joerger, sources tell ESPN. Joerger — former head coach with Memphis and Sacramento— spent three seasons with Rivers in Philadelphia. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2024

Joerger, who joined the Cavs this past October as a coaching consultant, worked with Doc Rivers for three seasons in Philadelphia. Joeger stepped away from the Sixers in 2021 to battle cancer but returned to the team in 2022. The 49-year-old Joerger had previously served as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. Rivers, who was whisked away from the ESPN booth to coach the Bucks and reportedly given a $40 million contract, is seeking familiar faces to fill out his bench.

For the Cavs, Joerger has worked as a consultant to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff for just a handful of months. His role has reportedly been to assist Bickerstaff “with whatever J.B. wants him to do,” per Sports Illustrated. Because Joerger was only in a consultant role, losing him will likely not be impactful for Cleveland. However, having somebody familiar with the Cavs go to a division rival is not insignificant either. Joerger has not been part of a coaching staff since 2022-23 when Rivers and his staff were fired from Philadelphia.