The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that Ty Jerome underwent a successful arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle earlier this week. Surgery was decided as the path forward after Jerome had been held out of action since Oct. 27 to what was then described as a right ankle sprain. There is no timetable for his return at this time.

The Cavs came into this season with Ricky Rubio and Ty Jerome as the backup point guard options. Rubio announced his retirement from the NBA earlier in January after not being around the team all season while Jerome only played 15 total minutes in two games. The ascension of Craig Porter Jr. combined with Caris LeVert stepping in to fill that role has lessened the blow, but it’s safe to say things haven’t gone as anticipated.

Jerome signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the team this offseason. All of which is guaranteed. It’s uncertain at this point what the plan is for Jerome going forward, but given that the contract is guaranteed, we should expect to see him in training camp next fall provided he isn’t traded before then.

The NBA trade deadline is two weeks away on Thursday, Feb. 8. We’ll soon get an answer on whether Koby Altman and company plan to upgrade the backup point guard position.