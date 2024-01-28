Evan Mobley “trending” towards returning Monday for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley appears ready to come back from his time on the sideline.

Per cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, Mobley is “trending” toward playing Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mobley, 22, has been out six weeks since undergoing knee surgery to fix an issue with his left knee. Monday marks exactly six weeks since surgery and falls within a 6-8 recovery timetable.

Mobley, per Fedor, will be brought back slowly on a minutes restriction.

“It will probably be a low-20-minute-a-night workload to start with,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff told Fedor. “We’ve got to ramp him back up. When you go down with a knee injury, not a lot of conditioning that you can do and those types of things. You can’t simulate the NBA. We will work on that. We will let him get his conditioning back. The minutes will increase as that gets better.”

This season, Mobley has appeared in 21 games with averages of 16 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 58.8% from the field.

Mobley’s return is great for the Cavs. They’ve been short on bodies for weeks and getting Mobley back solves that in the frontcourt. Damian Jones likely goes back to the bench with Mobley eating up all of the non-Jarrett Allen backup center minutes when he’s off of his minutes restriction.

There is, though, the question of how Mobley impacts the team’s play style that has led them to nine wins in 10 games. The three-point heavy, spaced-out style with Allen as the only big in the starting five is going to get adjusted with Mobley back. So what does that mean for the Cavs’ play style and how good they have looked of that? And how does Mobley fit into that kind of play and find his spot in a team that plays differently when he did when he was hurt?