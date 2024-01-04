Report: Cleveland Cavaliers, Ricky Rubio agree to a contract buyout

The Cleveland Cavaliers and 12-year NBA veteran point guard Ricky Rubio have reportedly agreed to a contract buyout according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Rubio informed the Cavs in August that he would be stepping away from the team to deal with a personal matter.

ESPN Sources: After stepping away from the franchise to address his mental health, guard Ricky Rubio and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed on a contract buyout. If Rubio — a 12-year veteran — plays professionally again, it will be likely in his native Spain. pic.twitter.com/zyDvRihaGL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2024

The move frees up some money financially but also opens a roster spot. With the Cavs dealing with so many issues in their guard room, moving on from Rubio became an unfortunate necessity. According to ESPN, in the past few weeks, it became clear from Rubio’s camp that the veteran point guard would not be returning to the team (or anyone else) this season — prompting the need for the organization to pursue this move.

For his Cleveland career, Rubio averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He missed most of last season and the second half of the prior one recovering from a torn ACL. Rubio was instrumental in bringing the Cavs back to relevance in 2021-2022 and provided a stabilizing locker-room presence for an otherwise young roster. That was not overlooked by the Cavs’ front office, who remained patient with Rubio throughout his rehab process and requested time away from the team.