Ricky Rubio releases statement saying his NBA career has ‘come to an end’

Shortly after it was reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Ricky Rubio had agreed to a contract buyout, Rubio released a statement saying that his “NBA career has come to an end.”

The statement reads as follows:

Hello, July 30th was one of the toughest nights of my life. My mind went to a dark place. I kind of knew I was going on that direction, but I’ve never thought I wasn’t under control of the situation. The next day, I decided to stop my professional career. One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations. Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself, as I’m still working on my mental health. But I’m proud to say I’m doing much better and getting better everyday. I wanted to post this message for you today because my NBA career has come to an end. It all started on June 2009, draft night in New York. What a dream. After playing 12 years in the league, with all its up and downs, I have collected lots of good memories and great relationships. Minnesota, Utah, Phoenix and Cleveland. Wow. Thank you! Special mention to Cleveland. My last home. I know the way things ended have been tough. I could never have imagined the year would develop this way, but you have an amazing organization, with Koby and JB, who have been extremely respectful and understanding of my situation and caring for me as a person. Thank you all for the love and support!

Rubio has been away from the Cavs the entire season and it was first reported a few weeks ago that he and the Cavs were working on how to part ways.

The most important part of this story is that Rubio is working on his mental health and, as he put it, “doing much better and getting every day.” Basketball is secondary to real life.