NBA All-Star Fan Voting: Donovan Mitchell fourth among Eastern Conference Guards

The first round of results from the fan vote for the NBA All-Star Game has been revealed, and the Cleveland Cavaliers as of now have only one representative heading to the festivities. Donovan Mitchell, with 624,819 votes, is fourth among Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting. He is about 250k votes shy of third place Trae Young, and well behind Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton, the latter boasting 1.3 million votes.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the NBA’s first 2023-24 All-Star fan voting return: pic.twitter.com/PuLC37lMFN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2024

The other players on the Cavs roster who would have been penciled in for the All-Star Game, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, are dealing with significant injuries. Jarrett Allen, who has been playing like an All-Star over the last several weeks, is unfortunately at a disadvantage by being a center not named Joel Embiid. Voting is broken down into frontcourt and backcourt, rendering Allen unlikely to make the All-Star team unless he is nominated as an injury replacement.

Mitchell, who is seeking his fifth-consecutive All-Star selection, is having another standout season for the Cavs. The 27-year-old has career-high per-game averages in assists, steals, and rebounds while trimming his turnovers down to a career-low 2.6 per game. His overall stat line is a tick lower than last year, which was a career season across the board, but Mitchell is still a one-man offense who has continued to pace the Cavs with Garland’s injury.