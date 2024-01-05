Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers cruise past Washington Wizards 114-90

The Cleveland Cavaliers absolutely cruised against the Washington Wizards on Friday night, taking home a 114-90 win.

Nightly Notables

Donovan Mitchell, in just 25 minutes, had 26 points on 8-15 shooting to go with 4 assists and 3 turnovers. Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill and Georges Niang all finished in double figures as well. Cleveland finished the night shooting 53.2% from the field and a scorching 48.5% from three.

Tl;dr: The Cavs were really good on offense against the Wizards.

Quiet night for Max Strus overall (just 9 points on 4-6 shooting and 1-3 from three), but this was a straight up poster for him. His shooting is his best skill, but the way he can cut off ball is winning basketball.

Max Strus | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/vQqtEtehz7 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 6, 2024

Also: This was not the biggest night for Craig Porter Jr. But this is an adult finish.

Big Picture

This was a pretty direct take care of business win for Cleveland. Washington is awful — there’s a reason the Cavs were 10.5 point favorites in his game despite being down Darius Garland and Evan Mobley — but a win is a win. In a tightly competive Eastern Cofnernece every single game matters.

Up next: The Cavs host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. and is the Cavs’ last game before they head to Paris to play the Brooklyn Nets.