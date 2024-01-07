What to watch for in Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs

It’s some early afternoon Sunday basketball in Cleveland — and the team’s last game before they head to Paris next week while playing against a French basketball phenom. Allez Cavaliers!

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse — Cleveland, Ohio When: 1 p.m. EST TV: Bally Sports Ohio Spread: CLE -10 Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Darius Garland (jaw, OUT) Evan Mobley (knee, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT) Expected Spurs Starting Lineup: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Malaki Branham, Julian Champagnie, Victor Wembanyama Spurs Injury Report: Dominick Barlow (two-way, QUESTIONABLE), Charles Bassey (OUT, ACL tear), Malaki Branham (PROBABLY - ankle sprain), Sidu Cissoko (OUT, G League assignment), Zach Collins (OUT, ankle sprain), Mamadi Diakite (QUESTIONABLE, two-way), David Duke Jr. (OUT, two-way), Keldon Johnson (PROBABLE, right wrist contusion), Doug McDermott (PROBABLE, right forearm contusion), Jeremy Sochan (PROBABLE, left quad soreness)

What to watch for: Victor Wembanyama, and a game you’d like to have

Everyone knows about Victor Wembanyama. He came into the league as a must-watch player and that’s all been validated by the way he’s played. The duel he had with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo last week was one of the most fun games of the year. He went toe-to-toe with one of the league’s best and more than held his own.

How the Cavs approach guarding him (particularly with no Evan Mobley) will be fascinating. Wembanyama’s talent and skill hasn’t led to wins for the Spurs (they are 5-29 and on track to the be the worst team in the Western Conference), but he’s still worth attention.

Because the Spurs are so bad, Cleveland should be looking to win here and do so easily. They just did it twice against the Washington Wizards. This is a golden opportunity to do so again and continue building some positive momentum. There is danger — Wembyama, Devin Vassell, etc. — but it’s manageable.

Lastly: Cedi Osman, welcome back to Cleveland! He took in last night’s Charge game with sone of his ex-teammates and should get a warm welcome. Will the guy who changes ‘MVP’ when Osman shoots free throws be there? Here’s hoping yes.

One stat to watch for: Where th Spurs do their damage

The Spurs, perhaps not surprising as they’ve eschewed playing a real point guard with their starters for most of the year, have a bad half court offense. According to Cleaning The Glass, San Antonio is 29th in half court offense while being 12th in the amount of plays they run in the half court. The one area they are effective in on offense is off of live rebounds, where they make an effort to push and find some sort of easy offense in more open space.

This is pretty straightforward: Contain the Spurs off of rebounds, contain their offense. And keep track of the big French guy especially. He’s pretty good.