Watch the Market: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Cleveland Cavaliers notched their third consecutive win behind a 117-115 effort against the San Antonio Spurs.

Stock Up:

Jarrett Allen continues to build his All-Star case by putting together his seventh straight double-double. Allen recorded 29 points, one shy of his career-high, to go with 16 rebounds.

Squaring off against a 7’4” phenom in Victor Wembanyama is never easy. Even if Wemby turned 20 years old just a few days ago. But Allen accepted the challenge with no complaints, taking it straight to the rookie and even recording a highlight rejection at the rim:

Allen is playing arguably the best basketball of his career. His production has seen a massive increase just when the Cavs needed it the most.

Sam Merrill isn’t ready to cool off just yet. He entered this game as the league leader in three-pointers per 100 possessions and knocked down five threes in his first 11 minutes of playing time tonight.

Merrill finished with 18 points as the Cavaliers bench combined for 60. This timely support from the second unit has allowed the Cavs to keep winning games despite their nonstop wave of injuries.

Stock down:

Late-game execution has been a sticky thorn in the Cavaliers’ side all season.

Cleveland went scoreless in the final three minutes of this game. Nearly forfeiting an otherwise easy victory over a lesser opponent. Failure to beat San Antonio’s full-court press and an errant shot attempt in the final seconds by Caris LeVert could have cost the Cavaliers this game.

Thankfully, the Cavs avoided disaster by a razor-thin margin. Jeremy Sochan’s desperation heave at the buzzer was off the mark. Still, in the wake of their tough loss to the Toronto Raptors last week, this is a trend the Cavaliers would like to correct.