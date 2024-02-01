Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell named Eastern Conference All-Star reserve

Donovan Mitchell is headed to Indianapolis.

After not being voted in as a starter, Mitchell was selected by NBA coaches to be an All-Star reserve representing the Eastern Conference. It’s Mitchell’s second All-Star game in two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his fifth straight overall.

Joining Mitchell as reserves in the East are Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and Knicks forward Julius Randle.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid were named as starters last week.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgelous-Alexander, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic were named as starters last week.

Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Currey, Lakers big Anthony Davis, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns and Los Angeles Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were named as reserves in the West.

Mitchell is beyond deserving to be named an All-Star. He’s averaging 28.2 points per game and a career-best 6.4 assists per game. Despite a slight dip in his three-point shooting, his shooting efficiency remains good and, per some of the advanced metrics available publically, he’s having one of the best offensive seasons of any player in the NBA. Mitchell, full-stop, is having a great season.

He’s also been the main driver of the Cavs’ recent success, where they went on a tear despite Darius Garland and Evan Mobley missing several games due to injury. Without those two players, Cleveland’s season could have taken a hard turn for the worst. Instead, it swung the other way and the team is in a strong position near the top of the East. Had Mitchell not stepped up, that wouldn’t have been possible.

The 2024 All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers, in Indianapolis.