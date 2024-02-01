Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen not named to All-Star team

Jarrett Allen will not be joining Donovan Mitchell in Indianapolis, at least for now.

Allen, who was instrumental to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ success while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley were out, made a late push to be named an All-Star. But he was beat out in the frontcourt by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

However, Randle is currently out with a shoulder issue. He is not likely to be healthy for the All-Star game, meaning a replacement will need to be named. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who was voted in as a starter, is also going to miss a game with a torn meniscus.

That means there are two open spots on the Eastern Conference roster. If coaches choose to replace the injured players with players at the same position, Allen is a logical pick. The only two realistic options in the East among bigs are Allen and Boston Celtics Kristaps Porzingis.

So while Allen wasn’t named an All-Star on Thursday, it feels very possible that he’ll be named one in the coming days. It will be a well-earned spot if in fact it plays out that way.