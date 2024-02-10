Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors gamethread

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors
Where: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Canada
When: 8 p.m.
TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass out of market
Spread: CLE -8.5
Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Cavs Injury Report: Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (OUT, ankle), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT)
Expected Raptors Starting Lineup: Immanuel Quickley, R.J. Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Jakob Poeltl
Raptors Injury Report: Not submitted at the time of publication
Loading comments...