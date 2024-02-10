 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors gamethread

The Cavs are back in action in Toronto.

By Chris Manning
Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

Where: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Canada

When: 8 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass out of market

Spread: CLE -8.5

Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Cavs Injury Report: Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (OUT, ankle), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT)

Expected Raptors Starting Lineup: Immanuel Quickley, R.J. Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Jakob Poeltl

Raptors Injury Report: Not submitted at the time of publication

