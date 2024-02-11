Cleveland Cavaliers sign Zhaire Smith to 10-day deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers had until today to fill their 14th roster spot. They’ve elected to do it with a Cleveland Charge standout.

As announced by the team, the Cavs have signed 24-year-old Zhaire Smith to a 10-day contract. Smith, a 6’3”, 205-pound guard with a 6’9” wingspan, has started all 32 games for the Charge this year. He’s averaged 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 40.4% from three. Smith was drafted in 2018 out of Texas Tech and had played two seasons with the Delaware 76ers, the Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA G League affiliate.

Smith has appeared in 13 games in his NBA career, all with the 76ers. He has had an odyssey, to say the least, in getting here. In rookie season, he suffered a Jones fracture in his foot and missed the entire year. In 2020, he suffered an extreme allergic reaction and just returned to basketball this year with the Cavs for training camp and then just with the Charge. For him to make it back to the NBA at all is a miracle.

Don’t expect Smith to play much with the Cavs while on his 10-day. Like Pete Nance before him, he’s here to get some minutes in blowouts and be injury cover in case someone gets hurt. But Smith being with the main roster is a chance for the organization to get a closer look at him and see if he’s someone they’d like to sign to fill out the roster for the rest of the season or keep around on a multi-year deal.