Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey “expected” to be considered for Charlotte Hornets head of basketball operations

One of the top members of the Cleveland Cavaliers brain trust could be eyed by the Charlotte Hornets for their top front office job.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Cavs general manager Mike Gansey is among the people “expected to be considered” for the Charlotte Hornets’ head of basketball operations job. That job is open with the current president of basketball operations, Mitch Kupcha, stepping down into an advisory role.

Among several league executives expected to be considered in the process: New Orleans GM Trajan Langdon, Brooklyn assistant GM Jeff Peterson, Cleveland GM Mike Gansey, Philadelphia GM Elton Brand, and others, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/WckDSYBLBT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2024

The other names Woj mentions are: Philadelphia’s Elton Brand, New Orleans’ Trajan Langdon; and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Trent Redden.

Langdon was a Cavs first round pick back in 1999 and spent three seasons with the Cavs as a player. He now works under former Cavs head exec David Griffin. Redden also has Cleveland connections, as he held different roles in the Cavs organization from 2007 to 2018 when he joined the Clippers.

Gansey being on the radar of other teams should not be a surprise. He is well thought of in league circles and has climbed as far as he can in the Cleveland corporate ladder. Unless Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman were to leave his job, there is no higher post for Gansey to reach. For him to advance his career, he has to look outside the organization.

It’s still unclear how fast this process will play out. But the search, per Woj’s report, is “immediate”. Expect to learn more in the coming days and weeks about the possibility of Gansey leaving Cleveland for Charlotte.