Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for his play last week. This is the sixth time he’s received Player of the Week honors and the third time he’s done so as a Cavalierr and comes on the heels of being named Player of the Month for January.

Mitchell’s three Player of the Week awards with the Cavaliers are third most in franchise history. He now trails only Kyrie Irving (four) and LeBron James (43) in the team’s record books.

Mitchell has been phenomenal this past week. In their four games, he averaged 27.8 points, 5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds on .451/.459/1.000 shooting splits. This included a 40-point outing against the Washington Wizards to win the rare game during this stretch the Cavs didn’t have their best stuff.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff would go a step further than Player of the Week for Mitchell. Before Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Bickerstaff went as far as to say that he should be in the MVP conversation.

“He’s having a phenomenal year,” Bickerstaff said. “He’s having, by the numbers, the best year of his career. He’s a guy who still I believe should have been first-team All-NBA last year. To be having an even better year and the team is winning. For him to not be in the conversation is kind of laughable to me.”