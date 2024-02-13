The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly signed undrafted rookie Craig Porter Jr. to a four-year contract according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 23-year-old Porter has taken on a big role for the Cavs this season as they’ve dealt with issues at point guard, from injuries to sudden retirements.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing two-way guard Craig Porter Jr. to a new four-year contract, his agent Ryan Straining told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Porter – a 23-year old, undrafted success story – is averaging 6.5 points and 2.8 assists as part of Cavs rotation as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/oj2g4cP0wB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2024

Porter has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Cavs this season, averaging 6.5 points and 2.8 assists per game. He had an eight-game stretch in December where he averaged nine points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 22.5 minutes per game. That elevated Porter to local legend status.

The breakout for Porter has been a welcome one as the Cavs have weathered injuries to point guard all season. Ty Jerome has yet to suit up in a regular season game, Ricky Rubio opted to retire, and Darius Garland missed significant time with a broken jaw. Despite those things, the Cavs have been stable - in part due to Porter. Even though his minutes have receded since Garland returned to the court, Porter will have value beyond this season.

Porter, who went undrafted out of Wichita State, had a good Summer League en route to a championship. As a “veteran” rookie, Porter has provided necessary stability at a time when the Cavs could have easily unraveled.

The Cavs will have one remaining roster spot open once Zhaire Smith’s current ten-day contract expires and currently have a vacant two-way spot due to Porter’s promotion.