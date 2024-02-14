Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Cavaliers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

There are three questions in this week’s survey.

First up: How much is Isaac Okoro worth in free agency next summer? There are three options: Less than $10 million per year, $10-$12 million per year, more than $12 million per year.

Okoro has solidified himself as a legit two-way wing. He has earned a solid payday on his next NBA contract based on his play and how it feels like his game will translate to the playoffs. But he’s also heading into restricted free agency — which usually hurts players’ abilities to get paid. So where does he end up?

Next up, we have a true or false statement: The Cavs’ recent play will have a positive impact on Donovan Mitchell’s desire to stay in Cleveland.

Mitchell is playing at an elite level. (Whether that’s at an MVP level is another question, one you’ll probably see in this space in future weeks.) The Cavs are also winning and poised to be even better than last year. But what does it mean?

Lastly, another direct true or false statement to ponder: The Cavs will finish with the No. 2 seed.