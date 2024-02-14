The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-17) are coming off a rare (of late) loss and will look to right the ship against the Chicago Bulls (26-28). This is the last game for both before the All-Star break, and each will be looking to go out on a high note.

What: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse When: 7:30 pm EST TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio, NBCS-CHI Spread: CLE -8.5 Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Dean Wade (illness, QUESTIONABLE), Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (OUT, ankle), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT) Expected Bulls Starting Lineup: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Torrey Craig, Nikola Vucevic Bulls Injury Report: Zach LaVine (foot, OUT),

What to watch for: breakout guards

While the Bulls have been without star Zach LaVine for most of the season and Alex Caruso (as of late), Chicago has made do with two young guards leading the pack: Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

White is having a breakout season averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds on 45.9% shooting and 39.3% from deep. The former seventh-overall pick has taken advantage of the extra playing time with LaVine out and is making the most of it. White was held to 33% shooting and had seven turnovers the last time he faced Cleveland. For reference, White has only shot that poorly once (5-21 against the Orlando Magic) since then.

Dosunmu is coming off a 29-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks and is shooting the ball much better from deep. The 24-year-old University of Illinois product is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc and has at least two threes in six of his last seven games.

The Cavs give up open three-pointers, and the Bulls' young backcourt could be problematic if they let them get rolling. It helps that Cleveland has the second-best defense in the league, but they also allowed Buddy Hield to go 5-8 from deep in the loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Chicago’s young guards could certainly make opposing teams pay.

One stat to watch for: turnover city

While Chicago’s backcourt is fun, they can be exploited as well. The last time these two teams faced off, the Cavs forced 18 turnovers. That happened without Evan Mobley patrolling in the half-court, either. The Bulls actually have the third-fewest turnovers per game, so it was quite the anomaly to have that many against an injured Cavs team.

A big part of Cleveland’s defense has been Dean Wade, who missed the last game. His perimeter defense sure would have been nice against the Sixers team that shot 54%, but he will once again be vital against the Bulls. Chicago is not exactly a great shooting team, but White, Dosunmu, and midrange maestro DeMar DeRozan are not easy to defend. Add in Nikola Vucevic and the Bulls have a formidable group. Forcing turnovers, however, is what the Cavs do well. Cleveland forces the sixth-most turnovers per game, something that could come into play with two young guards orchestrating the offense for the Bulls. It will be worth watching how the Cavs defend Chicago’s backcourt.