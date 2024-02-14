Final score: Cleveland Cavaliers defeat Chicago Bulls 108-105 to win 18th game out of last 20

The Cleveland Cavaliers had to scratch, claw and fight for 48 minutes against a Chicago Bulls team that wouldn’t make it easy for them. Let’s recap what happened.

Nightly Notables

It was the Isaac Okoro show as the blossoming three-and-d wing put together one of his strongest two-way performances of the year. Okoro scored 16 points off of the bench and nailed four three-pointers to help push Cleveland to victory.

Okoro has drawn the toughest matchups in the NBA this season. That’s why the Cavs had no worries about sticking him on DeMar DeRozan with the game on the line. Because when you have a defender as gifted as Okoro — why not?

When in doubt, Ice 'em out pic.twitter.com/va5QXqW0SX — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) February 15, 2024

As always, Donovan Mitchell was special. He made 30 points look effortless, getting himself to the line 13 times. His growth as a playmaker continues to shine with 7 assists and some dazzling passes.

Well, that happened...

Darius Garland hasn’t had the season he hoped for. He’s been battered and bruised for most of the schedule while his performances on the floor have varied.

Previously against Philadelphia, Garland played his best game since returning from injury. He scored 21 points and dished 9 assists — but his performance was stained by missing the potential game-winner.

Well, tonight, Darius corrected that wrong. He cooked one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA to put the Cavaliers in front late in the game.

Big Picture

The Cavs have been playing better than anyone since January. Still, they have to be relieved entering the All-Star break. A week of relaxation is going to be nice for a team that has dealt with nagging injuries all season long.

As they break, Cleveland sits firmly in second place in the Eastern Conference. An 18-2 record since January put them there. On the other side of the break, the Cavaliers hope to pick up where they left off.