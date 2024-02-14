Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Emoni Bates has been selected as an injury replacement for Ron Holland of the G League Ignite. Bates will be doing this in addition to taking part in the NBA G League Next Up Game on Sunday.

The Rising Stars Challenge will consist of a mini-tournament between four teams. Two games will be played to a target score of 40. The winner of both games will then play a final game to 25 to determine the winner.

Bates will be on Team Detlef captained by Detlef Schrempf which will be comprised of only G League players. The other three teams made up of first and second-year NBA players were drafted by three captains.

The 2024 #PaniniRisingStars updated rosters!



The four-team mini tournament gets underway on Friday, 2/16 at 9:00pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/SoVAHID2gX — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2024

Bates has played 20 games with the Cleveland Charge this season. He’s averaging 21.6 points on .420/.389/.773 shooting splits with 5.5 boards, two assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

Bickerstaff has liked what he’s seen from Bates throughout this season and believes the best is yet to come.

“He’s an extreme talent,” Bickerstaff said before the Cavaliers played the Bulls on Monday. “We trust Mike Gerrity in his development and ability to coach young guys. Emoni has embraced it. He’s never complained. All he wants to do is hoop and learn. I think he’s done a great job of that. We expect big things from Emoni in the future.”

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Charge head coach Mike Gerrity said last week. “Not many people get to be a part of All-Star Weekend. I would encourage him to just embrace every second of it.”

The Rising Stars Challenge will take place at 9 p.m. this Friday in Indianapolis, the host of All-Star weekend.