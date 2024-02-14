What: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls
Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
When: 7:30 pm EST
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio, NBCS-CHI
Spread: CLE -8.5
Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Cavs Injury Report: Dean Wade (illness, QUESTIONABLE), Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (OUT, ankle), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT)
Expected Bulls Starting Lineup: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Torrey Craig, Nikola Vucevic
Bulls Injury Report: Zach LaVine (foot, OUT),
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls gamethread
How will the Cavs do in the last game of their All-Star break?
