Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls gamethread

How will the Cavs do in the last game of their All-Star break?

By Chris Manning
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

What: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

When: 7:30 pm EST

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio, NBCS-CHI

Spread: CLE -8.5

Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Cavs Injury Report: Dean Wade (illness, QUESTIONABLE), Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (OUT, ankle), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT)

Expected Bulls Starting Lineup: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Torrey Craig, Nikola Vucevic

Bulls Injury Report: Zach LaVine (foot, OUT),

