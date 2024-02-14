Watching the Market: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

Eighteen wins in 20 tries for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they go into the All-Star break. Pretty, pretty good.

STOCK UP

The Cavs just keep on winning. This run they are on has put them into second place in the Eastern Conference, two games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and four games ahead of the New York Knicks. When the stretch run begins after the All-Star break, the Cavs will be in the pole position to finish second in the East and have homecourt advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs. How good is that?

Evan Mobley hit another three-pointer and had another impactful two-way performance. Fourteen points and 9 rebounds isn’t a massive box score, but watch the tape. Mobley is playing high-level basketball and expanding what he’s capable of.

Donovan Mitchell had another 30-point game, this time carried by 13 trips to the free throw line. This is the best basketball he’s ever played.

HOLDING

Darius Garland hit a late three-pointer in this game that bodes well for his play after the All-Star break. The three-pointer he hit — off the dribble, stepping to the side — is the exact kind of shot Garland needs to hit. But it was still a quiet, if solid, night for Garland: 12 points, 7 assists vs. 2 turnovers; five of his 10 shots from three. Let’s see where he goes next.

STOCK DOWN

The Cavs’ rebounding struggled against the Bulls, getting outrebounded by eight. Rebounding has been a real strength for Cleveland over this run, so to get outrebounded by a below-average rebounding team is a disappointment.

The team’s focus has also been less ideal over the last two games. Maybe it’s some looking ahead to the All-Star break and some time off for most of the team. Going down 8-0 to the Bulls early was the Cavs putting themselves in an avoidable hole by being locked in from the opening tip.