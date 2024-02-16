The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly talked to Danilo Gallinari

On Friday night, it was reported by multiple outlets that veteran forward Danilo Gallinari had signed with the Milwaukee Bucks for the remainder of the season. Gallinari was bought out by the Detroit Pistons last week.

Free agent F Danilo Gallinari plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agent Michael Tellem of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Gallinari — a 14-year veteran — chose the Bucks over a few contenders because of the opportunity to play a role in Doc Rivers’ frontline rotation. pic.twitter.com/Lnx3Q0pCy1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2024

The major factor, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, was a reunion with his former coach Doc Rivers. Rivers and Gallinari had crossed paths during their time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Another reason, according to Woj, is that the Bucks offered Gallinari a spot in their rotation. Minutes appeared to have played a main factor as Gallanari received interest from playoff contenders such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Gallinari, 35, brings with him a playoff-tested stretch four. Gallinari spent the first portion of the season with the Washington Wizards before being traded the Pistons and spending a few weeks in Detroit. Gallinari is currently averaging 7.3 points a game and is shooting 35% from the three this season.

The Cavaliers already find themselves in a situation where they already are struggling for minutes for the players currently on the roster. It will make the negotiations for remaining buyout candidates like Gallinari interesting, as without a spot in the rotation, it could be a tough sell.

It also speaks to how highly the Cavaliers view their own roster and the depth and the players they already have playing regular minutes. And would Gallinari received minutes over Dean Wade or Georges Niang? Probably not.

The Cavs do have one roster spot open they can fill once Zhaire Smith’s 10-day deal expires. They also have one two-way slot open.