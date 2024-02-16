SB Nation Reacts: Donovan Mitchell and Isaac Okoro’s futures in focus

Earlier this week, SB Nation reacts survey asked three questions: How much Isaac Okoro is worth in free agency?; Will the Cleveland Cavaliers’ recent success have any impact on Donovan Mitchell’s future in Cleveland; And will Cleveland end up with the No. 2 seed in the East?

Here’s what the survey says.

Let’s start with Okoro. Forty-nine percent of respondents said Okoro will get $10-$12 million in free agency and 44% say he’ll get more than $12 million a year.

The $10-$12 million number is an interesting range. It’s below the mid-level exception, which is less than Okoro surely is going to look for. But he’s a restricted free agent and restricted free agency makes it hard for players to maximize their value in the current market. The Cavs also would probably like Okoro in this range to help them avoid any tax apron issues they could come up against.

That said: More than $12 million is the going rate for a good two-way wing in the NBA. That’s what Okoro has been this year. It’s going to be a fascinating summer for him.

Speaking of an interesting summer ahead, let’s turn to Donovan Mitchell’s future. The majority of Cavs fans responding say the team’s recent play will have a positive impact on his desire to stay in Cleveland. If the decision is driven by winning — and the Cavs follow this up by having a successful playoff run, something they didn’t have last year — how could it not? Mitchell talked about multiple times about his desire to win and that being the driving force in his career.

But the whispers about his eyes being elsewhere never seem to go away. Let’s see where this ends up.

Last up in the Cavs questions, the majority of fans think the Cavs will get the No. 2 seed. With the lead they currently have, this feels right even if there’s a battle still to come.

A few national questions if those results interest you too:

