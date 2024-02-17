 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Donovan Mitchell eliminated in the first round of three-point contest

Mitchell, though, wore an awesome custom jersey.

By Chris Manning
NBA: All Star Saturday Night Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell’s three-point contest appearance ended early.

Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lone All-Star and one of two representatives in Indianapolis at All-Star Weekend 2024, scored 21 points in his go at the three-point contest. It was not enough for Mitchell to advance, as four players (Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns and Tyrese Haliburton) all scored 26 points. Lillard, Young and Towns advanced after a tiebreaker round.

Lillard ultimately won the contest, taking home his second straight title. He is the league’s first repeat three-point contest champion since Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008. Lillard, Kapona, Larry Bird, Craig Hodges, Mark Price and Peja Stojakovic are the only players to win back-to-back three-point titles.

Mitchell, though, showed out with his wardrobe choice. Mitchell wore a custom 2021-22 Cavs City edition jersey — a jersey he never even wore becuase it was only used the season before he was traded to Cleveland — with ‘Money Merrill’ on the back.

In the lead-up to All-Star weekend, Mitchell said he wanted it to be Merrill in the compeition, not him.

“Sam [Merrill] didn’t want to do it,” Mitchell said. “I tried to get him out. But he just wanted to chill with his family. So I figured, why not go out there and win it for him?”

Maybe Mitchell can enter and win next year. Or Merrill can get his shot.

