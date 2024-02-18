Donovan Mitchell scores 9 points in 2024 NBA All-Star game as East beats West

In the highest-scoring All-Star game of all-time, the Eastern Conference beat the Western Conference 211-186 on Sunday night in Indianapolis. Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard won the MVP behind a 39-point performance, 33 of which came from behind the arc.

Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ only All-Star, finished with 9 points, 2 assists and 7 rebounds off of the bench. It wasn’t the biggest night, but Mitchell did some very fun things while on the court:

Mitchell’s night capped off the organization’s overall Indianapolis run. Mitchell also participated in the three-point contest but was eliminated in the first round. He also made a cameo in the dunk contest in aiding Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown and unveiled the next version of his signature shoe from Adidas.

Cleveland’s other representative in Indianapolis, two-way signee Emobi Bates, played in the Rising Stars challenge on Friday and then the G League Next Up Game on Sunday as part of Team Ballislife. Bates’ squad made it to the finals before losing.

Emoni Bates shined bright during Game 1 of the #GLeagueUpNextGame and dropped 10 PTS helping Team @Ballislife advance to the finals! ⭐️



All in all, it turned into a quiet All-Star weekend for the Cavs. Mitchell and the East All-Stars won, but he had a relatively small part in the dominant win.

