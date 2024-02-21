NBA announces schedule adjustments for three upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers games

The NBA made some adjustments to its national TV schedule. As a result. the Cleveland Cavaliers have a chance to make a statement on the national stage.

On March 5, the Cavaliers matchup at home against the number one seed Boston Celtics is now slated to be on TNT at 7:30 p.m.

On March 8, the Cavs game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is going to air now on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. And on March 10, the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets was removed from airing on ESPN now available only on local networks.

The Wolves game will still air on free TV as part of a previously announced deal to put Cavs games on free TV.

This is a great sign that the league has made these adjustments to the Cavaliers schedule going into the Celtics and Timberwolves matchups because they will now be in front of the biggset audiences possible. Against the Celtics, the Cavaliers can see where they stand with Boston at full strength now with the changes in scheme since they last battled. The Celtics currently are the most complete team possibly in the entire league, a true test for a Cavaliers team that is currently thriving and still looking up to the Eastern Conference leaders.

The matchup in Minnesota will provide an equal challenge to the Cavaliers as the league’s best two defenses in the league will get to go toe-for-toe on the national stage. Specifically, it’ll be an interesting test for the Cavaliers' offense to play around the two bigs in Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.