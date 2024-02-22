What to watch for in Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

Still sleeping after a lackluster All-Star weekend? Fear not, the NBA is back in action. And the second-best team in the Eastern Conference is ready to go as well. The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-17) will take on the visiting Orlando Magic (30-25) in the first game coming out of the All-Star break. Before the break, the Cavs were the hottest team in the league only losing three games since the start of the new year. They will look to keep that roll going against an Orlando team that has won seven of their last ten.

What: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse When: 7:30 pm EST TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio, NBCS-CHI Spread: CLE -6.5 Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell (illness, QUESTIONABLE), Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT), Pete Nance (G League, OUT) Expected Magic Starting Lineup: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Paulo Panchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. Magic Injury Report: Markelle Fultz (knee, OUT), Jett Howard (G League, OUT), Trevelin Queen (G League, OUT), Kevon Harris (G League, OUT)

What to watch for: smoother offense

The Cavs have had some ups and downs offensively since Darius Garland returned to the starting lineup. While in a vacuum the addition of Garland is good, in practice when combined with the other starters it has not gone as smoothly. In five of the nine games Garland has played since his return, the Cavs' offense has been in the 57th percentile or worse in terms of offensive efficiency per Cleaning the Glass. The Cavs offense is in the 49th percentile with Garland on the floor per Cleaning the Glass, just slightly better than Dean Wade.

Cleveland was down 17 points last game out against the Chicago Bulls, scoring only 43 points in the first half. They scored 37 points in the fourth quarter alone en route to a fun comeback before the All-Star festivities. Their defense is resolute, ranking second-best in the league. But the Cavs have to figure out a way to make things easier for themselves on the offensive end. Getting Wade and Sam Merrill back from illness will help things quite a bit.

What to watch for: tough defense

If you like defensive battles, then this is the game for you. Orlando has the fourth-best defense in the league, while the Cavs have the aforementioned second-best. The Magic have good defenders seemingly at all levels, from the tough Jalen Suggs to the lanky Franz Wagner. Cleveland counters with excellent frontcourt defense, underrated wing stoppers in Max Strus and Wade, and the blossoming Isaac Okoro who is quickly making himself tough to take off the court.

One stat to watch for: Magic shooting

There is no other team in the league that makes fewer three-pointers per game than the Magic, and only one team with a worse shooting percentage from deep. In turn, the Cavs give up the eighth-most corner threes per game (ninth-fewest overall threes per game). The Magic don't have a lot of three-point shooting on the roster, but they could find a little more space in the corners against the Cavs. Cleveland allows opponents to shoot 40% from the corners, the one dent in their defensive armor. The Cavs are stout everywhere else, whether it be at the rim or the mid-range, but the corner is an area of weakness. Let’s see if the Magic can make them pay from the corner, even though they attempt the fifth-fewest threes from that spot.