How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

Before the All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers ended the Cleveland Cavaliers winning streak. It was one of the few times during the Cavs’ recent run of success where Cleveland didn’t play well and played with less than 100% focus.

It’s interesting, then, that the Cavs get a chance to run this one back — and on the second night of a back-to-back where they didn’t play all that well on night one. If Donovan Mitchell can go tonight after not playing on Thursday, that would help.

Standings-wise, Cleveland enters the night with a two-game advantage over the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and three games up on the fourth-seeded New York Knicks. Keep an eye on that every night out the rest of the weay.