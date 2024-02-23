What: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia
Where: Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia 76ers
When: 7:30 pm EST
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio, NBCS-CHI
Spread: CLE -4.5
Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Cavs Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell (QUESTIONABLE - illness), Ty Jerome (OUT - ankle), Isaiah Mobley (OUT - G League), Emoni Bates (OUT - G League), Tristan Thompson (OUT - suspension), Pete Nance (OUT - G League)
Expected 76ers Starting Lineup: Tyrese Maxey, Buddy Hield, Nic Batum, Tobias Harris, Paul Reed
76ers Injury Report: Kyle Lowry (OUT - conditioning), De’Anthony Melton (PROBABLE - lumbar spine), Joel Embiid (OUT - knee), Robert Covington (OUT - bone bruise), Nicolas Batum (QUESTIONABLE - left hamstring strain)
Filed under:
Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers gamethread
Will the Cavs pick up a win on the second night of a back-to-back?
Loading comments...