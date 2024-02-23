Watching the market: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

HOLDING

Darius Garland is still searching for a way to maximize his role with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He fell short of doing that again tonight — but flashed signs that he is trending in the right direction.

Garland finished with 20 points and 9 assists in the loss. You can argue Garland needed to attempt more than 13 shots with Donovan Mitchell on the sidelines. Yet, Garland was uber-aggressive in setting his teammates up throughout the game. His control of the pick-and-roll was masterful, setting the stage for Jarrett Allen to score 24 points.

The Cavs expect more from Garland — and for good reason. He is capable of huge scoring nights, such as his 51 points against Minnesota just a season ago. Garland has not replicated that scoring threat for much of the current season. But at the least, it appears his playmaking pizzazz is returning.

STOCK DOWN

Three-point shooting has been key to the Cavaliers' success. Cleveland transformed into one of the league leaders in three-point shooting but that has vanished with Garland running the show in recent games.

The Cavs attempted just 27 three-pointers tonight, well below their average of 39.5 since mid-December. In their previous game, Cleveland attempted 22 shots from downtown, their second-fewest of the season.

This trend has exposed a flaw in Garland’s game. One that Mitchell was brought in to address. The Cavs suffer from a lack of rim pressure when Garland is the primary scoring option. This makes generating open three-point shots more difficult. Especially, when Mitchell is replaced in the starting lineup by a low-volume shooter such as Isaac Okoro.

It’s easy to blame Garland for not generating enough three-point looks. But at the same time, Philadelphia avoided any defensive breakdowns by staying home on the perimeter and allowing Garland to play inside with the bigs. If Mitchell had been on the floor, you can rest assured that philosophy would have changed due to his ability to attack the basket.

Bench production is the other culprit. The Cavs bench was outscored 38-20 with a pitiful 1-of-11 shooting night from Caris LeVert. Georges Niang, Sam Merrill, Dean Wade and Craig Porter Jr. all failed to make much of a difference for Cleveland. Meanwhile, Cam Payne poured in 16 points off the Philly bench to help seize momentum.