Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Philadelphia 76ers 104-97

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 0-2 in two games without Donovan Mitchell. Friday’s loss — a 104-97 loss to the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers — was a winnable game defined by missed shots and tactical mistakes.

Nightly Notables

Jarrett Allen led the Cavs with 24 points and 9 rebounds while Darius Garland added 20 points, 9 assists and just three turnovers. Isaac Okoro added 11 points, 4 assists and 2 blocks starting in Mitchell’s place.

Well...that happened

Caris LeVert was a clear negative for the Cavs in this. There’s just no way around it when he was 1-11 from the field — including 0-4 from three — in 25 minutes off of the bench.

Late in the fourth quarter, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickersteaff played LeVert over Okoro. Then, the game was still winnable with every possession mattering. Riding with LeVert at that moment — when he wasn’t making shots and not providing value with the one thing he’s good at — was a choice to keep a second ball handler on the floor with Garland and prevent the 76ers from trapping. There’s logic to that decision with Mitchell out.

But it did not work, not even close. LeVert missed shots and couldn’t stay in front of Tyrese Maxey. So, after a few minutes, Bickerstaff did end up pulling LeVert for Okoro. The Cavs comeback happened after that.

This one decision did not decide this game on its own, nor did the Okoro-for-LeVert sub spur the comeback on its own. The Cavs were poor for much of this game just didn’t play well enough on offense to win this game. Not having Mitchell lowers what this team is capable of.

But the decision to go LeVert over Okoro late was a mistake that kept the Cavs from having their best chance possible at a win. Okoro was better on this night. He should have been trusted late.

Big Picture

Sunday against the Wizards feels like a must-win. Two losses to start the final stretch of the season — both lackluster, both lacking the energy and output the Cavs had pre-All-Star break — doesn’t suddenly indicate this team is broken. But the losses are disappointing. And losing a third straight, whether Mitchell returns or not, against one of the league’s worst teams would put the Cavs deeper into the funk they are in right now.

Up next: Cleveland is back in action on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.