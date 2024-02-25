What to watch for in Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-19) will look to avoid their third-straight loss in a matchup against the Washington Wizards (9-47). Cleveland has not lost three straight games since October 27-31. The Wizards, meanwhile, just allowed 147 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder. No better time for a “get right” game for the Cavs than right now against one of the worst teams in the league. But there are no “gimme” wins in the NBA.

What: Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards Where: Capital One Arena When: 6 p.m. TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio, MNMT Spread: CLE -10.5 Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell (illness, PROBABLE), Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT), Pete Nance (G League, OUT) Expected Wizards Starting Lineup: Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyle Kuzma, Marvin Bagley Wizards Injury Report: Deni Avdija (heel, QUESTIONABLE), Isaiah Livers (hip, OUT)

What to watch for: Spida back

The Cavs’ offense has struggled in their last two games, not coincidentally coming with Donovan Mitchell out due to an illness. But Mitchell is probable to return to the court, and with him comes the anchor of Cleveland’s offense. That should be enough to win against the lowly Wizards, but what if he isn’t back to form? If the last two contests are any indication, things could look rough.

If you thought Mitchell was critical to the Cavs last season, multiply it by seven and that would be his impact this season. Literally. Cleveland is 15.4 points per 100 possessions better with Mitchell on the floor versus off this season versus 2.1 points last season per Cleaning the Glass. That is a staggering number, and it is equally amazing as it is scary. The over-reliance should be very reminiscent of years past with another certain superstar.

Bonus: What to think about: why play Georges Niang over Dean Wade?

Maybe this is recency bias from watching Georges Niang just give the Cavs nothing on defense and not enough on offense (he was a -20 in 15 minutes against Orlando), but why is Dean Wade losing minutes to him? Wade is a significantly better defender and, while not as good of a shooter on paper, is still a viable threat from deep. In a playoff series, Wade needs to be on the floor over Niang.

What to watch for: Big man advantage

With the Wizards shipping out starting center Daniel Gafford, they are thin in the frontcourt. Former lottery pick and Detroit Piston Marvin Bagley will get plenty of minutes, which bodes well for the Cavs. Bagley is not very good defensively, putting it lightly. Richaun Holmes was unable to find the floor last game, which speaks to his abilities. The Cavs should be able to feast down low with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Mobley looks like a different player since his return from his knee injury.

One stat to watch for: where are the threes?

Since returning from the All-Star break, the Cavs have inexplicably gone away from shooting three-pointers. Sure, they have not had Mitchell, but they still have the personnel to keep the attempts flowing from beyond the arc. Instead, they just haven't taken as many.

The Cavs attempted 29 threes against the Philadelphia 76ers and 25 against the Orlando Magic, just the third time they have attempted 25 or less all season. Why the sudden change of direction?

This isn't to say that the Cavs are dead in the water if they don’t take threes. They are 2-1 when they take 25 or less with wins against the Brooklyn Nets and the Magic. But in both of those games Mitchell either went nuclear or it was a blowout. In the playoffs where everything grinds to a halt and matchups become paramount, the Cavs have to be more multi-dimensional. After all, they prioritized shooting this offseason. They need to get back to bombing away from deep.