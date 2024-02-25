 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards gamethread

Will Cleveland snap its two-game losing streak?

By Chris Manning
/ new
Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards Photo by Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

What: Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards

Where: Capital One Arena

When: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio, MNMT

Spread: CLE -10.5

Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Cavs Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell (illness, PROBABLE), Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT), Pete Nance (G League, OUT)

Expected Wizards Starting Lineup: Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyle Kuzma, Marvin Bagley

Wizards Injury Report: Deni Avdija (heel, QUESTIONABLE), Isaiah Livers (hip, OUT)

More From Fear The Sword

Loading comments...