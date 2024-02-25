What: Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards
Where: Capital One Arena
When: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio, MNMT
Spread: CLE -10.5
Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Cavs Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell (illness, PROBABLE), Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT), Pete Nance (G League, OUT)
Expected Wizards Starting Lineup: Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyle Kuzma, Marvin Bagley
Wizards Injury Report: Deni Avdija (heel, QUESTIONABLE), Isaiah Livers (hip, OUT)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards gamethread
Will Cleveland snap its two-game losing streak?
