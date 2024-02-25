Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers beat Washington Wizards 114-105 to two-game losing skid

The Cleveland Cavaliers put themselves back in the win column with a 114-105 effort against the Washington Wizards. Let’s recap what happened

Nightly Notables

Caris LeVert led the charge off of the bench with a near triple-double. His 18 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists are a reminder of how versatile and valuable LeVert can be for this Cavs team.

Previously, LeVert had been in somewhat of a rut. He struggled to get going offensively, shooting a combined 5-28 in his last three games. But tonight, LeVert was 6-10 and helped deliver a win.

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen deserve nods of their own. Allen recorded his second straight 20-plus point game with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, Garland shook off a rough first half by heating up from downtown. His back-to-back triples in the fourth quarter were crucial to Cleveland’s final push.

Donovan Mitchell, playing in his first game since the All-Star break, appeared to still be recovering from illness. He attempted just 10 field goals and was far from his usual self. Worth noting, however, is Mitchell’s ability to jolt the Cavaliers offense to life even when he is feeling under the weather. His 5 assists came in crucial points of the game to grease Cleveland’s wheels, using his threat as a scorer to open the floor for others.

Well, that happened...

Ignoring his abysmal performance in Philadelphia, Evan Mobley continues to quietly make a leap. He’s been nothing short of incredible on defense and his efficiency on offense is equally impressive. He scored 21 points on 9-11 shooting tonight to go with 5 blocks.

Evan Mobley doing it on both ends pic.twitter.com/b7MZJ5sHVj — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) February 25, 2024

Big Picture

This wasn’t their best win of the season. An early deficit had fans feeling a bit uneasy. Still, the Cavs made the right plays down the stretch and improved to 37-19.

On Tuesday, they host Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.