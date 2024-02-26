Watching the Market: Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers escaped the nation’s capital with a win, even if it was a little closer than it should have been. Here is how the market stacks up after the Cavs’ first win after the All-Star break.

Stock up: Caris LeVert bounced back

After a tough first two games after the All-Star break, Caris LeVert had a nice bounce-back game off the bench. The Cavs needed all 18 of LeVert’s points, he tied Jarrett Allen with a team-high 12 rebounds and led the team with eight assists. In the previous two games, LeVert was a combined 3-26 shooting from the floor. Against the Wizards, LeVert shot 6-10 and looked much better. His impact was certainly felt.

Stock up: Darius Garland is getting better

It was a tough first half, but Darius Garland was much better in the second and he helped the Cavs pull out a win. Here is one of his three made shots beyond the arc:

Garland attempted nine three-pointers, tied for his season-high. It is a welcome sight after the passivity that he has displayed on and off the season. An aggressive, shoot-first Garland makes an enormous difference for the Cavs. It was not a perfect game for Garland (too passive at times and passed up easy shots for extra passes), but it was an improvement. He was a team-best +22 for the night as well, which speaks to his impact on the game.

Also, he can do this nasty stuff.

Stock down: Dean Wade shooting funk

Dean Wade has been in a shooting funk of late and that continued against the Wizards. He is 1/8 from three-point territory in his last four games, but the defense is usually good enough that he stays on the floor. Wade only saw the floor for seven minutes against Washington, down from the 11 minutes he saw against the Philadelphia 76ers, which was down from the 12 minutes he saw against the Orlando Magic.

Make no mistake, Wade should be playing over Georges Niang. But his recent poor shooting stretch makes things difficult — especially when the Cavs have been struggling on offense.

Stock up: Evan Mobley continues turning the corner on offense

The Cavs got 21 points from Evan Mobley, his best scoring output since February 7th against those same Wizards. Mobley was 9-11 from the floor and turned defense into offense with this block and dunk:

Mobley does it on both ends of the court!



BLOCK ➡️ DUNK pic.twitter.com/Gr8Y9A3iXi — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) February 25, 2024

Stock down: three-point attempts as a team

It was a slight improvement over the last few games, but the Cavs still have not attempted the number of three-pointers they need to be. Against Washington, Cleveland attempted 32 of them, which is five more than the previous game against the Sixers. That is a positive, but it is still below their season average of 36.5 (which is also the most they have attempted per game in franchise history).

The Cavs need to be looking for more attempts from deep. It is going to take more than just playing Sam Merrill more (which the Cavs should be doing, by the way) — it has to be a concerted effort. Garland needs to fire away more. Max Strus has been on quite the cold streak, but the Cavs brought him in to stretch their offense.