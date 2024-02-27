Final score: Max Strus’ game-winner gives Cleveland Cavaliers 121-119 win vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Cleveland Cavaliers stood 60 feet away from winning this ball game at the buzzer. For Max Strus, it was the perfect distance. Let’s recap what happened:

Nightly Notables

As the fourth quarter dwindled, the Dallas Mavericks extended their lead to 10 points. With three minutes remaining, it was going to take something fierce for the Cavs to rally back.

Enter Max Strus.

Strus got the ball rolling with a three-pointer. Then, he made another... and another... and one more for good measure. A 12-point flurry put the Cavs back in the lead. But he saved his best for last, bombing a miracle shot from beyond half-court to secure the win.

All in all, Strus shot 7-10 from downtown and contributed to one of the most insane back-and-forth games of the season.

Donovan Mitchell poured in 7-11 three-point attempts including a pair in the clutch. Meanwhile, the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic combined for 75 points, going blow-for-blow to keep the Mavs alive.

Well, that happened...

It’s hard to top a Hail Mary game-winner. But since that highlight will be all over your feed for the foreseeable future, let’s focus tonight's segment on a more subtle play.

OKORO PULL UP JIMBO pic.twitter.com/iJE0Q1Sxvu — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) February 28, 2024

Isaac Okoro has been taking strides offensively all season long. This pump fake and pull-up jumper is something that would have sounded like a fever dream years ago. But now? It’s just part of Okoro’s bag.

Okoro finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists while knocking down a pair of three-pointers.

Big Picture

The Cavs probably hope this will be the last time they need Strus to hit five threes in a matter of minutes to lead a comeback. But a win is a win — and this one puts the Cavs another game closer to locking up the second seed of the Eastern Conference.

Tomorrow, they play the Chicago Bulls before another winnable game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.