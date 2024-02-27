Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving doesn’t play in Cleveland often. But when he does, he feels nostalgic about the days that were. This was especially true after the reception he received in the first quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers win on Tuesday.

“Man it’s beautiful,” Irving said. “Shout out to all the Cavs fans. Not just all of the Cavs fans, but all of Ohio. You know, 2016 is forever. I don’t think anyone is touching that historical moment. But if someone does, God bless ‘em.”

What happened in 2016 won’t be replicated, at least not in this lifetime.

“This was a franchise yearning for an NBA championship,” Irving said. “We had a lot of emotions all throughout that time, and we accomplished it. We’re one of 76 championship winners. It’s one of those teams that I think we’re gonna look back on 10 years from now, we’ll all be getting back together having some wine together, having some beer, and really celebrating our banner.

“Every time I come into this building, I look at that banner and it brings me back to all of those emotions. I’m just grateful for my time here.”

Irving didn’t leave on good terms. His departure was the beginning of the end of LeBron James’s second tenure in Cleveland. Even if the wheels were in motion for an exit before 2017, Irving’s trade request sealed that fate.

The ugly breakup will always color the perception of Irving’s Cleveland tenure. It’s something he’s willing to live with.

“I’ll always yearn for that love from Cleveland,” Irving said. “Wherever I go, even when I was traded to Boston, it’s not like I forgot all my memories during that time. It wasn’t anything against the fans or organization. It just was my time to figure it out myself. I look back on that and I have to deal with the decision that I made to ask for a trade. But that’s only part of it. What I like to focus on is just what we accomplished.”

The No. 2 jersey will one day be retired. What he did in the 2016 Finals won’t be forgotten by anyone who witnessed it. But Irving’s memories of Cleveland extend much further than that.

“I’ve only gotten better because of my time that I had here,” Irving said. “Being mature at a very young and you know, Cleveland really loved me through my mistakes.”