SB Nation Reacts Survey: Either or, Cleveland Cavaliers playoff rotation edition

This week, we’ve got two questions. Both are looking big picture at the Cavs and where they are headed and what they can accomplish right now in this season where they have the inside track to finish as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Both are questions that are going to take some time to answer and be fleshed out fully. And both are being sorted out right now too as the Cavs continue their push through the rest of the regular season.

Question No. 1: Who is more important to the team’s success this year, Evan Mobley or Darius Garland?

Question No. 2: Who do you trust more in a playoff setting: Georges Niang or Dean Wade?

