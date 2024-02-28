Watching the Market: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Stock Up:

Max Strus, OH MY WORD!

For any of the fans out there who are the predominant voices against the Max Strus signing, tonight should abstain from any criticism for the rest of the regular season. When it looked as if the Cavaliers’ hopes were dashed being down 10 points late in the fourth quarter, Max Strus broke out of his slump and caught fire.

Strus single-handedly brought the Cavaliers back with four three-point makes within 67 seconds. When everyone thought that Strus’ heroic efforts were for naught with two seconds left, Max Strus delivered a miracle closing the game with one of the cleanest half-court heave buzzer beaters I have ever witnessed. Strus finished the fourth quarter shooting 5-5 from the field, all of which were from the perimeter.

When asked about the shot ranked in his career after the game Strus responded “It’s up there for sure”. This team all season has been reliant on team effort and anyone being able to step up when necessary and Strus exemplified that against the Mavericks.

Mitchell keeping pace with opposing star power

In a game where star power was the theme of the night, Donovan Mitchell held up his part of the bargain. Mitchell felt throughout the game that the Cavs needed to create any separation against Dallas or claw their way back into games.

Mitchell and Doncic at points appeared to be playing one on one within the game itself. Mitchell provided 31 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in a game in which at times the Cavaliers needed his effort, intensity, and ability to keep a struggling offense afloat.

Games like tonight when the Cavaliers face some of the best players in the league, truly show the value and how necessary it is to have one of the brightest stars in the league on your side.

Stock Down:

Locking down Luka Doncic

The game plan for any team playing Dallas is either to attempt to slow down Luka Doncic or attempt to make the supporting cast around him nonfactors. It was evident the Cavaliers were trying to keep Luka’s impact to a minimum with specific defensive assignments between a variety of defenders.

LeVert, Okoro, Srus, Mobley and Allen all had quality efforts in isolation against the engine of the Mavericks’ offense and it simply did not matter. Doncic, despite taking a significant amount of his shots over the hands of opposing defenders, had it going from the jump in this game.

Doncic had a night that 95% of the league would consider a career night, however when it comes to Doncic this is just another awesome performance to add to a great campaign. Doncic finished the night with 45 points on 17-29 shooting, pairing that with 14 rebounds, and 9 assists.