Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls gamethread

How will tonight go after last night’s fun?

By Chris Manning
Chicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

What: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

Where: United Center — Chicago, Illinois

When: 8 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Spread: CLE -5.5

Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Cavs Injury Report: Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT), Pete Nance (G League, OUT)

Expected Bulls Starting Lineup: Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Nikola Vucevic

Bulls Mavericks Injury Report: Lonzo Ball (OUT, knee), Torrey Craig (OUT, knee sprain), Zach LaVine (OUT, foot), Patrick Williams (OUT, foot), Alex Caruso (QUESTIONABLE, hamstring strain)

