What: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls
Where: United Center — Chicago, Illinois
When: 8 p.m.
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Spread: CLE -5.5
Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Cavs Injury Report: Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (ankle, OUT), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT), Pete Nance (G League, OUT)
Expected Bulls Starting Lineup: Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Nikola Vucevic
Bulls Injury Report: Lonzo Ball (OUT, knee), Torrey Craig (OUT, knee sprain), Zach LaVine (OUT, foot), Patrick Williams (OUT, foot), Alex Caruso (QUESTIONABLE, hamstring strain)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls gamethread
How will tonight go after last night’s fun?
