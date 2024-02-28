Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers lose 132-123 to Chicago Bulls in double overtime

Well, the Cleveland Cavaliers miraculously won a game they should have lost yesterday. It seems the universe has set things right, with the Cavs gift-wrapping a victory to the Chicago Bulls.

Nightly Notables

It was shaping up to be a triumphant return to form for Darius Garland. After months of struggling to find his range, Garland nailed seven three-pointers in the first five periods of basketball. He then went scoreless in the second overtime and finished with just 23 points.

Still, this was the most three-pointers Garland has made in a game all season. His previous mark was four. Garland looked much more like himself for most of the night. A reassuring sign for Cavs fans.

Other players worth mentioning are Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert. The growth displayed by Okoro this season has been fantastic. He scored 13 points on 3-5 shooting from downtown. Meanwhile, LeVert recorded a double-double with a career-high 15 assists to go with 14 points off of the bench.

Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers in scoring behind a 25-point performance. Mobley also added 13 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Coming up Short

And, now we get to the part where I tell you the Cavs were outrebounded 74-to-39. Yep, you read that right.

The Bulls hauled in a season-high 25(!) offensive rebounds while Andre Drummond alone recorded 26 rebounds in total. It was a beat down on the glass that put the Cavs in an awkward position down the stretch.

Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen felt the heat all night. Allen grabbed only 4 rebounds while Mitchell scored just 19 points. A little more from either one of these two might have made the difference in regulation.

Well, that happened...

Let this be a lesson not to tweet before a game is officially over (and if you’re a towel boy for the Chicago Bulls, learn to take a few steps back after handing Nikola Vucevic his rag).

POV: You just lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/iw5uQ4NPHe — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) February 29, 2024

Big Picture

The Cavaliers don’t have much to feel good about after this one. But big picture, they remain in a great position. Next up, an opportunity to expel some demons against the 9-49 Detroit Pistons.