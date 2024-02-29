Watching the Market: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers were unable to follow up their most exhilarating win of the season with another victory. Instead, they succumbed in a double overtime disappointment to Chicago, falling to the Bulls 132-123. Here’s how the market looks following the loss.

Stock down: Cavs chances at the number two seed

The Cavs needed wins against the Bulls and Pistons to lock up the two-seed over the Milwaukee Bucks. With that loss, the Bucks are now 9-7 in the division while the Cavs are 8-5. The Bucks are one back in the loss column as well, making the Cavs margin for error even thinner.

Stock up: Caris LeVert assists

Caris LeVert had 15 assists of the bench, a season-high and a career-high (previous high was 13 back in 2020). LeVert had six assists against the Mavericks and eight against Washington his 4.5 assists per game don’t seem like much, but is better than last year and represents an evolution for LeVert. He’s playing more as a connector this season and less of a ball-stopper.

Stock down: frontcourt versus physical bigs

The Bulls countered the Cavs’ big frontcourt with their own version of Andre Drummond and Nikola Vucevic. That proved to be quite effective.

Drummond had a mind-boggling 26 rebounds. That’s 13 fewer than the entire Cavs team combined. Vucevic had 13 boards, tied with Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen only had four rebounds. The Cavs got outworked on the glass, getting pulverized 74-39 in the rebound battle- including giving up 25 offensive boards. As a result, Chicago has 35 second-chance points to the Cavs’ 11. Goes without saying that the Cavs lost this game in the trenches, something that will surely go over well with fans who watched this team crumble in the same way last spring.

Stock up (or down?): Georges Niang minutes

Georges Niang had 11 minutes last night, all in the first half. In those brief minutes, Niang two points and was a -7. Dean Wade, Niang’s replacement, was a +12 in 13 minutes while scoring five points and drilling a three-pointer. Come playoff time, it may be Wade’s time to shine as the defense he provides is more impactful than Niang’s scoring threat.

This could go either way depending on your stance on Niang (unless you’re Jackson Flickinger, then your position is quite clear).

Stock up: Isaac Okoro is a 40% three-point shooter

What the title says. Good for Isaac Okoro, he’s earned it. And from that, the Cavs now must continue to find him minutes as the shooting plus his defense has made him indispensable. Playing your way into an extension is exactly what the front office was hoping for.