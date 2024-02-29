SB Nation Reacts: Who is more important, Evan Mobley or Darius Garland?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Cavaliers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week, we asked the following question: Who is more important to the team’s success this year, Evan Mobley or Darius Garland?

The results were well in favor of Evan Mobley, with 63% of respondents saying that Mobley is more important to the Cavaliers’ success this year than Garland.

There could be a few reasons for this. For one, Mobley is the better two-way player of the bunch. Second, and arguably more importantly, Mobley is playing better basketball right now. Since returning from knee surgery, Mobley has hit a new level. He’s taking (and often making three-pointers) and showing a more well-rounded offensive game. As he rounds into form, he’s become a standout two-way player. That could make a difference for the Cavs come playoff time.

Garland, meanwhile, has struggled and not quite looked like himself. He has had moments where he looks right, but he’s hesitant to shoot and struggling to find a real rhyhtm.

Elsewhere in the survey, 2% of respondents said the Cavs will win the Eastern Conference. That puts them forth behind the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

