Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell to participate in 2024 three-point contest

Donovan Mitchell is set for a busy 2024 All-Star weekend.

In addition to the All-Star game itself, Mitchell will be participating in the three-point contest on All-Star Saturday night, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Mitchell appeared in the contest once before in 2021, when he was playing for the Utah Jazz. He was eliminated in the first round.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star G Donovan Mitchell plans to participate in the Three-Point contest on Saturday night in Indianapolis, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lmfOCcZoMt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2024

Mitchell declined to participate last season and this year spent time campaigning for temmate Sam Merrill to take part in the contest. But it appears he’s gotten the nod to go and is likely the only Cavalier to participate in the contest.

Aside from Mitchell, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Bucks wing Malik Beasley, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Utah Jazz big (and former Cavalier) Lauri Markkanen are all reportedly in the contest. Lillard won the contest last season and looks to be the league’s first back-to-back winner since Jason Kapono (another former Cavalier) won back-to-back contests in the 2006-2007 and 2007-2008 seasons.