Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers win sixth straight, down Sacramento Kings 136-110

The Cleveland Cavaliers thrashed the Sacramento Kings behind a lights-out shooting night. Let’s recap what happened.

Nightly Notables

Can we list everybody?

Any game with the Kings will surely be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair. But while the Cavs would previously attempt to muck things up and transform the game into a defensive battle, this version of the Cavaliers is perfectly comfortable matching patch with Sacramento.

Cleveland drilled 23 three-pointers, tying their season-high. This was also the Cavaliers’ second-highest-scoring game of the season. Five different players scored in double-digits while Sam Merrill fell just short with 9 points in 11 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell led the team in scoring with 29 points on 5-11 three-point shooting. But while Mitchell is set to participate in this year’s 3-point contest, it was Max Strus who took the crown tonight with six three-pointers made.

While the first half of this game was a back-and-forth affair, the Cavaliers dug deep to slow Sacramento down in the second half. The Kings scored just 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Cavs secured their sixth straight victory.

Well, that happened...

Did we say Donovan Mitchell was participating in the three-point contest? Maybe he should change his plans and join the Slam Dunk Contest, instead. Because this self-pass off the window was unreal.

Big Picture

Things are heating up in Cleveland. This win officially puts the Cavs above Milwaukee for second place in the Eastern Conference. Considering all of the adversity this team faced in the early stages of the season, this feels remarkable.

Coming up is a back-to-back with the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets. The Cavs will play two more games after that. One against the Joel Embiid-less 76ers and a final game versus the Chicago Bulls before heading into All-Star Weekend.