SB Nation Reacts Survey: Do the Cleveland Cavaliers need to make a trade?

This week’s survey is all about the trade deadline and what the Cleveland Cavaliers may or not do. And do they need to do anything at all or are they fine as is? And, if they do make a trade, who is on the move? Is it Isaac Okoro? Is it Caris LeVert? Or is it someone else?

LeVert is the most interesting name to consider here. There’s an argument to be made that his skillset is somewhat redundant when the Cavs have Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. And at his salary number (around $15 million), he is the highest salary the Cavs could deal to find another piece. It’s more than Okoro, more than Dean Wade, more than anyone who could be on the table.

Let us know what you think.