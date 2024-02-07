What to watch for in Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards

The scorching-hot Cleveland Cavaliers (32-16) will travel to the nation’s capital to take on the woeful Washington Wizards (9-40) in search of their seventh-consecutive win. Cleveland is 2-0 against Washington this season with a combined 64-point margin of victory in those contests. The most recent matchup was a 24-point drubbing of the Wizards at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards Where: Capital One Arena - Washington, DC When: 7 p.m. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, MNMT Spread: CLE -10.5 Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (OUT, ankle), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT) Expected Wizards Starting Lineup: Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford Wizards Injury Report: Marvin Bagley III (OUT - neck), Isaiah Livers (OUT - hip)

What to watch for: Bombs away

The Cavs shot 56% (23-41) from deep in their win over the Kings and will have a good opportunity to replicate that against the Wizards’ fourth-worst defense in the league. Max Strus was 6-10 from beyond the arc and Donovan Mitchell went 5-11. Getting Strus out of his funk would be great to see, as his 22 points and six three-pointers last game were both his highest since Jan. 3 against...Washington. Strus is still making an impact as a playmaking connector and defender, but his three-point shooting is important for maximizing the Cavs’ offense.

If this game gets out of hand, the Cavs will still be equipped with good shooting. Isaac Okoro is shooting 38.5% from deep, Caris LeVert is a microwave and gets hot at any moment, Georges Niang and Dean Wade are shooting threats, and the only reason Sam Merrill isn't in the three-point shooting contest because he didn't wan’t to be. The Cavs will have plenty of opportunities to keep shooting from deep.

One stat to watch for: Glass attack

Washington is dead last in rebounds per game, while Cleveland is seventh. The Wizards are also 27th in offensive rebounds collected per game, while the Cavs are 15th. It may not be critical for the Cavs to win the rebounding battle to come away with a win in DC, but it would make things a lot easier if they did.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are both in the 75th percentile or better at rebounding for bigs, and Strus and Donovan Mitchell are in the same bracket as well per Cleaning the Glass. The Cavs are well-equipped to manage to...clean the glass.