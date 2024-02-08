What to watch for in Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

In the second game of a back-to-back, affectionately referred to as an SGBABA, the Cleveland Cavaliers (33-16) will travel just a bit north from D.C. to take on the Brooklyn Nets (20-30). The last time these two teams faced off was in the City of Lights, Paris, where Donovan Mitchell put on a show en route to a Cavs win.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY When: 7:30 pm EST TV: Bally Sports Ohio, YES Spread: CLE -5.5 Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen Cavs Injury Report: Tristan Thompson (suspension, OUT), Ty Jerome (OUT, ankle), Isaiah Mobley (G League, OUT), Emoni Bates (G League, OUT) Expected Nets Starting Lineup: Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton Nets Injury Report: Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle sprain, OUT), Cam Johnson (left adductor, OUT), Keon Johnson (G League, OUT), Day’Ron Sharpe (left knee, OUT), Dariq Whitehead (left shin, OUT), Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring, OUT)

What to watch for: Evan Mobley’s shooting

In the last four games, Evan Mobley has attempted a combined seven three-pointers and has hit five of them. That is a small sample size (very small), but Mobley had only attempted 10 threes for the entire season up to this point. That is significant for the future and flow of the Cavs’ offense.

Mobley looked pretty good stepping into his two three-point makes last night against the Wizards. He stepped into the shots, showed no hesitation, and sank them.

That is a very encouraging sign and could add a wrinkle to the Cavs’ offense. While they have a ton of capable three-point shooters, adding that skillset to Mobley makes him dramatically more multi-tooled. He already is a world-class defender, has the length to get rebounds, and is a smart passer out of the short roll or from the elbow. Adding a three-point shot would make him that much more dangerous.

One stat to watch for: who wins the rebounding battle

The Cavs and Nets are tied for 7th in the league in rebounds per game. Nic Claxton, Ben Simmons, Dennis Smith Jr., and Royce O’Neale are good rebounders relative to their position. Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, and Donovan Mitchell are also good rebounders relative to their position. The Cavs allowed the Wizards, who are the worst rebounding team in the league, to scoop up 47 rebounds. That can’t happen again if the Cavs want to pull out a win.